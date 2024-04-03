Business Bank credit increases again in March After declining in the first two months of this year, credit of the banking industry in March increased by 0.26% compared to the end of 2023 to about 13.6 quadrillion VND, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) reported.

Business HCM City: Q1 economic growth highest in four years Ho Chi Minh City’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP) was estimated at over 406.34 trillion VND (16.34 billion USD) in the first quarter, a year-on-year increase of 6.54%, the highest growth recorded for Q1 since 2020, heard a meeting of the municipal People’s Committee on April 2.

Business Thai Nguyen posts five-year high export growth The northern midland province of Thai Nguyen exported 8.9 billion USD worth of products in Quarter 1, up 22.6% year-on-year, the highest growth for the same period in the recent five years.

Business Vietnam, Russia discuss stronger agriculture cooperation Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi and Russian Deputy Minister of Agriculture Sergey Levin on April 2 discussed measures aimed at further promoting agricultural cooperation between the two countries.