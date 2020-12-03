Business Int’l cooperation essential to support agricultural development The International Support Group’s Plenary Meeting for 2020 will be held on December 11 to promote global cooperation to support agricultural and rural development in Vietnam during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Vietnam expected to mount strong recovery next year: UK’s Proactive Vietnam is expected to mount a “strong recovery in 2021”, with growth projected to strengthen to 6.5 percent as domestic and foreign economic activity stablished, the UK-based news outlet proactiveinvestors.co.uk (Proactive) has cited a report from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Business Remittances to HCM City merely impacted by COVID-19 Despite negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, remittances Ho Chi Minh City received through commercial banks and economic organisations are forecast to reach 5.5 billion USD this year, a slight increase from 2019.

Business Over 6,400 firms resume operations in HCM City Over 6,400 firms in Ho Chi Minh City resumed their operations in 11 months of this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, up more than 21 percent year-on-year.