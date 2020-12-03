Vietnam Expo uses online booths amid COVID-19
The 18th Vietnam International Trade Fair (Vietnam Expo 2020) opened at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center in Ho Chi Minh City on December 3, with both regular and online booths to assist exhibitors.
At the opening ceremony of the event (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) - The 18th Vietnam International Trade Fair (Vietnam Expo 2020) opened at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center in Ho Chi Minh City on December 3, with both regular and online booths to assist exhibitors.
The organiser - the Vietnam National Trade Fair & Advertising Company (Vinexad) - said the online booths, used for the first time at the event, enable foreign exhibitors to participate.
This will improve trade opportunities amid the ongoing social distancing measures and border restrictions.
In special pavilions, visitors can view products and complete transactions via apps, with constant support from interpreters. Meetings have also been pre-scheduled to take place during the course of the exhibition.
With 250 participating firms from Vietnam and overseas introducing products in 350 booths, the expo will last until December 5.
It has a zone earmarked for “Made-in-Vietnam” goods and another for international products from the Republic of Korea, Indonesia, and China, among other countries and territories.
Vinexad Deputy General Director Nguyen Thu Hong said that given the pandemic, the organisation of such event reflects an effort to develop the local market, particularly the consumption of “Made-in-Vietnam” products, in a bid to increase the localisation rate.
COVID-19-related obstacles have made Vinexad determined to build a model connecting the business community and promoting trade everywhere, every time, Hong added.
Hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and organised annually by Vinexad for the last two decades, Vietnam Expo is recognised as one of the most effective trade events in the country, bringing about a great deal of economic value for organisations, enterprises, and individuals in Vietnam and overseas./.