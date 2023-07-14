Vietnam eyes stronger cooperation with US, EU
Vietnam is willing to work with the US to further deepen the bilateral comprehensive partnership on the basis of mutual respect for independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political regimes, thus lifting the bilateral relations to a higher level at an appropriate time, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son has told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
During a meeting on the sidelines of the 56th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-56) and relevant meetings in Jakarta on July 13, the two sides expressed satisfaction at the positive progress in the cooperative relationship between the two countries over the recent times and affirmed the importance attached by the leadership of both nations to the comprehensive partnership.
Blinken agreed to coordinate with Vietnam in effectively implementing the outcomes of the phone talks between Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and US President Joe Biden on March 30, 2023, especially promoting high-level visits and meetings, and implementing cooperation agreements signed between the two countries.
He thanked the Vietnamese Government, especially the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, for the arrangement made during his recent Vietnam visit.
The two officials also discussed regional and international issues of common concern and agreed to strengthen coordination at regional and international forums in the time to come.
FM Bui Thanh Son (R) and High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Joseph Borell (Photo: VNA)
The same day, FM Son met with High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Joseph Borell.
The two sides expressed satisfaction at the fruitful development of the Vietnam – EU comprehensive partnership and agreed to promote the exchange of all-level delegations and meetings and effectively implement the Vietnam-EU Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).
Son suggested EU member states to soon complete the ratification of the EU - Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement, and said hopes that the EU would consider lifting the “yellow card” warning against Vietnamese seafood exports as soon as possible.
For his part, Borrell affirmed that the EU is ready to support Vietnam in its energy transition process, and in implementing the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) mechanism, toward achieving net zero emission targets by 2050./.