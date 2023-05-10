Vietnam eyes stronger strategic partnership with Malaysia
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh expressed his hope for close cooperation with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim in promoting the Vietnam-Malaysia strategic partnership during their meeting in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia, on May 10.
The PMs, who are in Indonesia for the 42nd ASEAN Summit, spoke highly of positive cooperation between the two countries in various spheres, especially economy, trade and investment.
To carry forward the achievements, the two sides agreed to maintain all-level delegation exchanges, and effectively roll out bilateral cooperation mechanisms, particularly in 2023 when the two countries mark the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties.
Both affirmed their determination in promoting two-way trade by optimising cooperation potential, and increasing the export and import of products of their strengths like farm produce, food and electronic components.
Chinh suggested Malaysia further facilitate the access of Vietnamese goods and services, including Halal products, to its market, encourage its businesses to increase investment in Vietnam, create favourable conditions for Vietnamese labourers to live and work in the host country on the basis of the labour agreement signed in March 2022, and establish a maritime management and consultation mechanism.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) and his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim (Photo: VNA)For his part, Ibrahim affirmed that Vietnam is an important partner of Malaysia in the region, saying he pins high hope on the visit to Malaysia by President Vo Van Thuong later this year, and wishes to visit Vietnam soon.
He pledged to pay more attention to promoting cooperation with Vietnam, including maritime collaboration, and consented to consider setting up a hotline in order to facilitate the settlement of issues emerging at sea.
The two sides affirmed they will also closely coordinate in building a strong, united ASEAN Community, and support each other’s candidacies for seats at international organisations and the United Nations.
PM Chinh used the occasion to invite his Malaysian counterpart to pay an official visit Vietnam at an appropriate time./.