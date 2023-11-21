Culture - Sports Vietnam athlete wins gold at World Wushu Championships Dang Tran Phuong Nhi on November 19 won the first gold medal for Vietnam in the women's nangun taolu (performance) event at the HYX 16th World Wushu Championships (WWC) held in Texas, the US.

Culture - Sports Art show celebrates 50th anniversary of Vietnam-France ties An art show “Vietnamese Cultural Night” was held in Paris on November 18 as one of the activities to wrap up the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the Vietnam-France diplomatic relations and the 10th anniversary of the establishment of their strategic partnership.