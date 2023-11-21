Vietnam finish second at HYX 16th World Wushu Championships
Vietnam’s Huynh Do Dat wins gold in the men's Sanda event (Photo: thethao247.com)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam won five gold, three silver and three bronze medals at the HYX 16th World Wushu Championships in Texas, the US.
With this result, Vietnam ranked second in the medal tally, after China. This is also the best achievement Vietnam have gained at the world championships.
On the last competition day on early November 21 (Hanoi time), Vietnam’s Huynh Do Dat, Nguyen Thi Lan, and Nguyen Thi Thu Thuy grabbed gold medals in the men’s and women’s Sanda (fighting) events.
Held from November 17-21 in Fort Worth, the tournament attracted over 500 athletes from 72 countries and territories competing in 22 men's and women's categories.
Vietnam sent 13 athletes to this year’s championships. In the previous edition in 2019, the Vietnamese team won one gold, four silver and four bronze medals./.