Sci-Tech Vietnam Innovation Challenge receives over 750 solutions Technology experts and businessmen have so far submitted 758 initiatives to the Vietnam Innovation Challenge, which seeks innovative solutions from domestic and international organisations and individuals to tackle key national challenges on its path towards prosperity and sustainable development.

Sci-Tech Australia funds Vietnam's tech-based innovation projects in agriculture The Australian Government’s funding scheme – Innovation Partnership Grants under the Aus4Innovation programme - will provide 2 million AUD (1.3 million USD) for the fourth funding round to capitalise tech-based innovation in Vietnam’s agriculture sector.

Sci-Tech Ample room remains for Vietnamese AI developers There are still many opportunities for Vietnamese businesses in the artificial intelligence (AI) development competition, said Huynh Ngoc Quang, Director of the Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT).

Business Bac Giang promotes e-government, digital transformation According to the Bac Giang provincial People’s Committee, from now to 2030, the province will focus on developing e-government and digital transformation.