Videos Vietnam promotes halal and processed food in Singapore The Vietnam National Brands Week 2021 in Singapore – Hybrid Expo on Halal and Processed Food Products is taking place in Singapore from August 23-28 in both face-to-face and online forms by the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Vietnamese Embassy and the Vietnam Trade Office in Singapore.

Business Aviation business association seeks central bank’s support for airlines The Vietnam Aviation Business Association (VABA) has sent a document to the Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) requesting support for domestic airlines.

Business Vietnam asks China to facilitate customs clearance for agricultural produce: Minister Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien has sent official letters to the Minister of Commerce of China and the Governor of Yunnan province (China) asking the Chinese side to facilitate customs clearance for and export of Vietnamese agricultural produce.

Business Boeing opens first office in Vietnam US plane maker Boeing has announced that it opened its first office in Vietnam, along with another in Jakarta, Indonesia, with a view to expanding the company’s presence in Southeast Asia.