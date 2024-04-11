Business SMEs offered loans at preferential rates of 1.2-4.4% To create additional capital mobilisation channels for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), Vietnam’s Small- and Medium-sized Enterprise Development Fund under the Ministry of Planning and Investment is offering SMEs loans at preferential interest rates of 1.2-4.4% per year.

Business Deputy PM Tran Hong Ha attends Vietnam Development Bridge 2024 Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha said the Government is committed to the continued development of the green economy, including renewable energy, while attending the 4th Vietnam Development Bridge 2024 Forum and the Golden Dragon Awards programme in Hai Phong on April 10.

Business Vietnam ready to ride US investment wave Vietnam is on the verge of seeing a massive influx of investments from the US, and stands ready to welcome the wave.

Business Supply capacity expected to increase on flights from Hanoi, HCM City on upcoming holidays The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has required airlines to consider increasing supply capacity on routes from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to destinations with big tourism demand such as Da Nang, Phu Quoc, Tuy Hoa, Binh Dinh, and Cam Ranh during the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1) holidays.