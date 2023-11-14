Business FTA boosts trade between Vietnam, Eurasian Economic Union: officials The free trade agreement (FTA) between Vietnam and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), which comprises Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Armenia, has made important contributions to two-way trade between Vietnam and members of the union, representatives from the two sides said at a recent meeting.

Business WB an important partner of Vietnam: Finance Minister The World Bank (WB) has always been an important partner supporting the Vietnamese Government with financial policy consultations over the past time, Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc has said.

Business Vietjet named leading airline brand by Korean consumers in 2023 Vietjet has been honoured with two Korean awards, winning first place in air transportation category at "Consumer Satisfaction Brand Awards 2023" (CSBA) hosted by JoongAng Ilbo, one of the major newspapers in the Republic of Korea and "2023 Korea Consumer Best Brand Awards" (CBBA).