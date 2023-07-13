At the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Paris (VNA) – Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Van Phuc and Deputy Managing Director of the Paris Île-de-France Regional Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI Paris Île-de-France) Thomas Jeanjean co-chaired a meeting of the French-Vietnamese Centre of Management (CFVG), both in-person and online, in Paris on July 11.



They agreed to continue developing the CFVG's activities through a new cooperation agreement between the two governments for the 2023-2028 period, in replace of the current one set to expire on October 10.



Jeanjean described CFVG as a role model in tertiary education between France and Vietnam, saying that it allows French and European universities to have a presence in Vietnam while enabling the Vietnamese students to study at the main campuses of these universities. Upon graduation, they will receive dual degrees from France and Vietnam.



The CFVG was established in 1992 through an agreement between the two governments to contribute to Vietnam's economic development through innovative activities and the dissemination of knowledge in the fields of management and business administration, especially high-quality international training and research programmes.



Over the past three decades, CFVG has trained over 3,500 Vietnamese students at the undergraduate, master, and doctorate levels in these fields. It currently has two training centres in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, operated by the CCI Paris Île-de-France, the governing body of a network of business schools with excellent training capabilities in Europe. Its partners in Vietnam are the National Economics University in Hanoi and the University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City, both leading universities in economics and management in Vietnam.

During a working session with Director of the Agency for French Education Abroad (AEFE) Olivier Brochet on July 12, Deputy Minister Phuc thanked the French Government for its continuous support to the Vietnamese Ministry of Education and Training in fostering cooperation activities, notably the French bilingual programme in Vietnam, the CFVG, the Training Programme of Excellent Engineers in Vietnam (PFIEV), among others.



Expressing satisfaction with the activities and quality of the two French schools in Vietnam managed by the AEFE, namely Alexandre Yersin in Hanoi and Marguerite Duras in Ho Chi Minh City, he reaffirmed the commitment to monitoring and supporting the operation of these schools.



With the aim of promoting French language teaching and French-language diplomas in Vietnam, Phuc suggested further support in training French language teachers for secondary schools and university lecturers. He also proposed sending French or French-speaking teachers to schools in Vietnam in order to improve teaching quality and attract more learners.



He wished to meet Brochet in Hanoi soon when he assumes the position of French Ambassador to Vietnam in the near future. Both sides will engage in more specific exchanges to further boost bilateral cooperation education and training.



Brochet, for his part, considered education cooperation one of the priorities because it is a vital area, a shared endeavor aimed at the youth of both countries, and also the future of the relationship between the two nations.



Regarding the draft agreement on bilateral education cooperation which is being prepared, he said it will mention all aspects they wish to work on, including promoting the teaching of French in Vietnam and Vietnamese in France.



He also hoped to achieve positive results in this work in the spirit of the France-Vietnam friendship as this year marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties and the 10th anniversary of bilateral strategic partnership between the two countries.



While in France from July 10-14, the Vietnamese deputy minister also visited and shared experience with France’s top universities such as Paris 1 Panthéon Sorbonne University and the ESCP Europe Business School./.