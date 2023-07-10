Business Infographic Consumer price index rises 3.29% in H1 Consumer price index (CPI) in the first six months of this year rose by 3.29% year-on-year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Infographic German Journal applauds Vietnam’s economic achievements No other country of a similar size in the world has achieved such major achievements in the Index of Economic Freedom as Vietnam has since 1995, German economic and financial news website wallstreet-online.de wrote in a recent article.