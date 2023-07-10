Vietnam gains 2.3 billion USD from rice exports in H1
Vietnam's rice export value rose 34.7% year-on-year to 2.3 billion USD in the first six months of this year. Rice export volume was estimated at 4.27 million tonnes, up 22.2% over the same period last year.
VNA
