Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, President Vo Van Thuong and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, along with many senior Party, State and Government officials joined representatives of big corporations and economic groups, and international delegates at the event.

In his opening remarks, Standing Vice President of the confederation Tran Thanh Hai noted that the congress is an important political event and a great festival of the working class and trade union organisations, which is expected to decide major matters relating to workers and public servants, as well as trade union operations.

Addressing the congress, Party General Secretary Trong praised the efforts and achievements of workers’ movements and trade union organisations nationwide, emphasising that the trade union organisation of Vietnam has significantly contributed to strengthening the Vietnamese working class./.

VNA