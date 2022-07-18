Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam always treasures and gives top priority to its special relationship with Laos, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong told Lao Vice President Bounthong Chitmany in Hanoi on July 18.



Bounthong Chitmany is in Vietnam on an official visit to attend the celebration marking the 60th anniversary of Vietnam-Laos diplomatic ties and 45 years of the signing of the Vietnam-Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation.



Trong said the celebration is of special significance as its helps to educate officials, Party members and people, especially younger generations, about the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.



The Party chief congratulated the Lao Party, State and people on their great, comprehensive achievements over the past time, and thanked them for their support to Vietnam.



He also affirmed Vietnam’s strong, comprehensive support for the cause of reform in the neighbouring country.



Bounthong Chitmany, for his part, conveyed wishes and regards from Lao Party General Secretary and State President Thongloun Sisoulith to Party General Secretary Trong.



Congratulating Vietnam on the major achievements the country has recorded, the official noted his belief that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), the country will reap more attainments in all fields.



He also thanked the Vietnamese Party, State and people for their support for Laos over the past time.



The two sides noted with pleasure developments of cooperation between their Parties and states across all spheres, and affirmed that in any circumstances, Vietnam and Laos will work together to promote the relationship for the sake of their people.



They will also coordinate to effectively implement agreements reached by senior leaders of the two Parties and states and step up experience exchanges in national construction and defence./.

VNA