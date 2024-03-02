Vietnam Global Leaders Forum 2024 to gather 100 prominent Vietnamese
The Vietnam Global Leaders Forum 2024 (VGLF 2024) will take place from March 30-31 in Paris, expecting 100 prominent Vietnamese and Vietnamese-origin individuals with global influence in all fields from over 20 countries and territories worldwide.
An overview of the VGLF 2019 (Photo: VNA)Paris (VNA)
The participants are the winners of international prizes, entrepreneurs, large investors, experts, scientists, and artists.
The event, the second of its kind, will be held following the initiative of the Association of Vietnamese Scientists and Experts (AVSE Global), aiming to gather resources and put forth practical actions for the development of the homeland.
AVSE President Nguyen Duc Khuong said that with a multi-dimensional view, short- and long-term action plans, and detailed projects, the forum will help unlock Vietnam’s potential and elevate its standing in the global economic and geopolitical map.
This year's event will focus on how to connect the diverse and strong resources of Vietnamese people around the world to propel the country’s development and make use of the previous success to help Vietnam create breakthroughs, another representative of the association said.
The first VGLF, held in 2019, attracted more than 200 guests and 20 Vietnamese and international delegations.
AVSE Global, a non-profit organisation headquartered in Paris, includes intellectuals, leading experts, and prestigious scientists.
With the support of 2,000 experts and a network of about 10,000 people, AVSE Global conducts strategic programmes and projects to boost Vietnam’s sustainable development and prosperity through 12 networks of experts, 10 international seminars and forums, 20 training programmes, and more than 10 large-scale consulting projects in various fields./.