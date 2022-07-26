Business Soc Son waste-to-energy plant hooks up to national grid The Soc Son waste-to-energy plant, located at the Nam Son Waste Treatment Complex in Hanoi, was connected to the national grid on July 25.

Business Social impact businesses to receive support from COVID-19 adaption programme A total of 29 social impact businesses (SIBs) will receive six-month coaching services and 100 million VND (4,278 USD) as seed funding to test and refine their creative models and realise their impact potential.

Business Hanoi’s budget collection climbs nearly 25% in seven months Hanoi collected around 167.68 trillion VND (7.18 billion USD) in budget revenue during the first seven months of this year, a year-on-year increase of 24.9%, which was higher than the national average of 17.6%, according to the Hanoi Customs Department.

Business Vietnamese companies agree deal for Laos hydropower project The Construction Joint Stock Company 47 has announced that it had recently reached a deal with Song Da 5 Joint Stock Company to construct the Nam Pha, Nam Phak and Phouphong dams at the Nam Phak hydropower project in Laos.