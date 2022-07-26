Vietnam grosses 29.17 billion USD from phone and component exports
Vietnam raked in 29.17 billion USD from phone and component exports during the first half of the year, representing a rise of 16.4% on-year, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.
The major importers of these products include China, the United States, the EU, and the Republic of Korea (RoK), Radio the Voice of Vietnam (VOV) cited the source.
Most notably, the country’s export turnover of phones and components to the US, China, and the RoK surged by 53.7%, 16.6%, and 29.8% to 6.61 billion USD, 6.45 billion USD, and 2.78 billion USD, respectively, in comparison to last year’s corresponding period. In contrast, export turnover for these items to the EU market fell by 7.7% to 3.2 billion USD.
Computers, electronic products and component exports in June saw an increase of 6.5% to 5.17 billion USD over the previous month, duly bringing the export value of the commodity group in the initial two quarters of the year to 27.68 billion USD, up 15.6% against the same period from last year.
During the six-month period, exports of computers, electronic products and components to the US, China, the EU, and Hong Kong (China) inched up by 26.9%, 12.1%, 18.5%, and 1.3% to 7.32 billion USD, 5.89 billion USD, 3.73 billion USD, and 2.88 billion USD, respectively.
Meanwhile, the country earned only 1.79 billion USD from exports of this product to the RoK market throughout the reviewed period, marking a year-on-year drop of 5.1%./.