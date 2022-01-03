Illustrative photo. (Source: vneconomy.vn)



Hanoi (VNA) – About 5,600 digital technology firms were established in 2021, raising the total number of such firms in Vietnam to around 64,000, according to the Ministry of Information and Communications.



Noting that the number of “Make in Vietnam” companies has increased sharply, Nguyen Thanh Tuyen, Deputy Director of Information Technology Department under the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) said at a recent press conference. that the digital technology enterprises are employing more than one million employees.



He said the COVID-19 pandemic has made digital transformation go faster and stronger as well as given a push to the digital business community.



Many digital enterprises have shifted from doing contracted work for foreign brands to developing Industry 4.0 products. So far, 34 “Make-in-Vietnam” platforms have been recognized by the ministry.



Major corporations from both State and private sectors, such as VNPT, Viettel, CMC and FPT, own great potential and have played a big part in building e-Government and national digital platforms, and boosting digital economy at large.



Statistics show that Vietnam’s digital industry expanded over 9 percent in 2020, three times as high as the GDP growth./.

VNA