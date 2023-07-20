Business Central Retail opens its 6th mini go! supermarket in Vietnam Central Retail on July 19 officially inaugurated a mini go! supermarket in Dien Ban township in the central province of Quang Nam, marking the 6th outlet of its kind in Vietnam.

Business Bankers propose resolution to support firms, people The Vietnam Banks Association (VNBA) has suggested the Government submit a request to the National Assembly for a resolution to support firms and people to overcome difficulties and promote business development like they did during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business State Bank of Vietnam, US Treasury Department to maintain close ties Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Nguyen Thi Hong and US Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen had a working session in Hanoi on July 20, pledging to maintain close cooperation between their agencies in the spirit of mutual respect.