Business Trade fairs of supporting industry, hardware products open in HCM City The Vietnam Supporting Industry Fair (VSIF) 2022 and the Vietnam Hardware & Hand Tools Expo 2022 (VHHE) kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on December 1.

Business Conference seeks to tackle challenges in international trade, investment Sharing experience in response to challenges arising from new trends in international trade and investment was the focus of a conference held in Can Tho city on November 30.

Business Petrol prices continue falling The retail prices of petrol dropped in the latest adjustment on December 1 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry Finance.

Business 11-month public investment disbursement up nearly 20% An estimated 445.9 trillion VND (over 18.18 billion USD) of investment capital sourced from the State budget was disbursed in the first 11 months of 2022, equivalent to 74.9% of this year’s target and rising19.9% year-on-year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).