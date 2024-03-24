Sci-Tech Vietnam emerges as fast-growing data centre market Vietnam is assessed as one of the fastest-growing data centre markets globally, driven by the digitalisation efforts of domestic small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), tech-savvy young population, the advent of 5G, demand for self-sufficient digital infrastructure, and data localisation.

Videos Telecom providers ready for 5G-driven digital transformation Following its successful bid on March 8 to use the 2500-2600 MHz radio frequency band for 5G deployment, Vietnam's military-run telecom provider Viettel has outlined a plan to leverage its 5G services to propel the country's digital economy, industry and society.

Sci-Tech Digitalisation expected to help Hanoi become civilised, modern Efforts to digitalise administrative procedures and promote digital transformation in Hanoi have recorded significant progress, from awareness to action in sectors, agencies, and units, contributing to creating new motivations for the capital city’s civilised and modern development in all aspects.

Sci-Tech Vietnam Innovation Challenge 2024 announced The Ministry of Planning and Investment, the National Innovation Centre and US tech giant Meta Group announced the Vietnam Innovation Challenge (VIC) 2024 in Hanoi on March 18, aiming to seek innovative solutions from domestic and international organisations and individuals to develop Vietnam’s semiconductor industry.