Politics 60-year Party membership badge presented to former Party chief Nong Duc Manh A ceremony was held at the headquarters of the Party Central Committee in Hanoi on September 29 to present a badge of the 60-year Party membership to former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh.

Politics German Unity Day marked in HCM City The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) held a ceremony on September 29 to mark the 33rd anniversary of German Unity Day, showing the solidarity and friendship between the people of the city and Germany.

Politics Vietnam Coast Guard contributes to national defence in cyberspace The Vietnam Coast Guard (VCG) Party Committee has seriously and comprehensively implemented the Politburo’s resolutions regarding national border safeguarding and national defence in cyberspace, heard a meeting in Hanoi on September 29.

Politics Vietnamese, Cambodian navies strengthen friendship A delegation and Ship 263 of the Naval Region 3 Command under the Vietnam People's Navy and has visited units under the Royal Cambodian Navy in Preah Sihanouk province to strengthen the friendly relations between the two countries’ naval forces.