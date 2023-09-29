Vietnam helps Laos’ police build academy of politics
The Academy of Politics of the Lao People's Public Security is the gift of Vietnam for Laos. (Photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) – A handover ceremony of the Academy of Politics of the Lao People's Public Security, the gift of Vietnam for Laos, took place in Vientiane on September 29.
With its construction starting in the Lao capital city on August 25 last year, the 6.5ha academy worth 250 billion VND (10.28 million USD) aims to meet the infrastructure needs for training, teaching, learning, and accommodation of 150 educational staff and lecturers as well as some 1,200 students per year.
Speaking at the ceremony, Vietnamese Minister of Public Security To Lam expressed his hope that the academy will become a major centre for political theory research and teaching of the Lao ministry and country.
He affirmed that the Vietnamese people's police force will always stand side by side with its Lao counterpart in the construction and development of the two countries, ensuring their political security and social order.
Lam said in the near future, the Ministry of Public Security of Vietnam will work closely with the Lao ministry to effectively operate the educational establishment, with readiness to collaborate in developing curricula and teaching materials, and sending experts to assist the academy.
Vietnamese and Lao officials and representatives from agencies at the event. (Photo: VNA)In his speech, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Security of Laos Gen. Vilay Lakhamphong stated that the facility was a testament to the comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, States, and police forces. He pledged to operate the academy to its fullest with the highest efficiency.
The minister noted the first academic year at the academy already commenced on September 26, describing it as a historic turning point in the two ministries’ traditional cooperation in law enforcement training./.