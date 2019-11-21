ASEAN Philippines to ban e-cigarettes Philippine police on November 20 began enforcing a ban imposed by President Rodrigo Duterte on the use of electronic cigarettes in public spaces.

Culture - Sports Vietnam attends ASEAN Armies Rifle Meet in Indonesia A delegation of 33 Vietnamese officers and soldiers from the Vietnam People’s Army are participating in the 29th ASEAN Armies Rifle Meet (AARM-29) in Bandung city, West Java province of Indonesia.

World Indonesia speeds up completion of 15 priority programmes Indonesian economic ministers are targeting 15 priority programmes to be completed in the next six months to encourage growth, inclusiveness, sustainability, and competitiveness of the biggest economy in Southeast Asia.