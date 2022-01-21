World Singapore face rising COVID-19 cases The Singaporean Ministry of Health on January 21 informed that the number of COVID-19 cases began to increase sharply in recent days, from an average of 800 cases last week to nearly 1,500 cases on January 20, with community infections accounting for the majority.

World Australia, UK underline importance of maritime rights, freedom in East Sea Australian and UK foreign and defence ministers underscored the importance of countries being able to exercise their maritime rights and freedoms in the East Sea consistent with the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), including freedom of navigation and overflight, at the annual ministerial consultations in 2022.

World Malaysia’s inflation rises on weather-driven food shortage A shortage of food supplies due to the impact of weather and rising gasoline prices has led to increasing inflation in this Southeast Asian country, according to Malaysia’s Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

World Thailand’s economic growth projected at 3.5-4.5 percent this year Thai Minister of Finance Arkhom Termpittayapaisith has forecast the country’s economy would grow 3.5-4.5 percent this year driven by fiscal policy, exports and investment, despite an outbreak of the Omicron coronavirus variant remaining a challenge.