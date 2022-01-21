Vietnam hopes all parties increase dialogue on Korean Peninsula issue
Vietnam hopes all relevant parties will increase dialogue and seek peaceful solutions to the Korean Peninsula issue, while exercising restraint, strengthening trust-building, and avoiding effects on civilians, stated Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN.
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam hopes all relevant parties will increase dialogue and seek peaceful solutions to the Korean Peninsula issue, while exercising restraint, strengthening trust-building, and avoiding effects on civilians, stated Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN.
Speaking to a Vietnam News Agency correspondent in New York after the UN Security Council's meeting on the Korean Peninsula issue, the second convened by the council in two weeks after the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK)’s fire test of tactical guided missiles on January 17, Quy said that there remain differences among members of the council on whether the tests violate UNSC resolutions or not.
The diplomat held that there will be more discussions about the issue.
Speaking to a Vietnam News Agency correspondent in New York after the UN Security Council's meeting on the Korean Peninsula issue, the second convened by the council in two weeks after the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK)’s fire test of tactical guided missiles on January 17, Quy said that there remain differences among members of the council on whether the tests violate UNSC resolutions or not.
The diplomat held that there will be more discussions about the issue.
Right before the meeting, the permanent UNSC members of Russia and China rejected the US’s request for sanctions on five out of six DPRK people that have been put in the US’s blacklist after the tests./.