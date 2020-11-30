World Regional nations see rises in numbers of COVID-19 infections Cambodia’s Health Ministry on November 29 confirmed seven new COVID-19 cases, including a Cambodian-American woman who arrived in Cambodia on November 27 from the US via the Republic of Korea with other 56 passengers.

ASEAN Vietnamese embassy chairs meeting of ASEAN Committee in Bern The Vietnamese Embassy in Switzerland has recently chaired the fourth meeting of the ASEAN Committee in Bern (ACB) in 2020.

World Building resilience to drought in Southeast Asia United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) and Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN) have released the Ready for the Dry Years: Building Resilience to Drought in Southeast Asia report.

World Thailand tourism struggles despite loosened entry policies Thailand welcomed first 1,201 foreign tourists in October since a ban in April aimed at averting coronavirus outbreaks, as the country gradually opens up to a select number of visitors.