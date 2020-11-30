Vietnam hosts 5th ASEAN Young Entrepreneurs’ Carnival
The 5th ASEAN Young Entrepreneurs’ Carnival was held on November 30 by the Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs’ Association (VYEA), as Chair of the ASEAN Young Entrepreneurs’ Council in 2020.
Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh addresses 5th ASEAN Young Entrepreneurs’ Carnival (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The 5th ASEAN Young Entrepreneurs’ Carnival was held on November 30 by the Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs’ Association (VYEA), as Chair of the ASEAN Young Entrepreneurs’ Council in 2020.
This is the first time the carnival has been held in-person in Vietnam and via videoconference with the young entrepreneurs’ associations of ASEAN countries.
In his welcome remarks, Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh said that ASEAN’s young entrepreneurs should intensify international cooperation and seek more customers in the region and the world.
It is necessary for them to promote their dynamism and creativity, step up the application of scientific and technological advances, support youths in disadvantaged areas, and develop the digital economy, the Deputy PM said.
Stressing the importance of connectivity, he affirmed that the Vietnamese Government pledges to take action to step up connectivity between young ASEAN entrepreneurs.
Speaking at the event, VYEA President Dang Hong Anh said this year’s carnival is of special significance amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Participants discussed the business ecosystem and alliances among young ASEAN entrepreneurs and the roadmap to a digital future.
The VYEA also handed over the ASEAN Young Entrepreneurs’ Council chairmanship to the association in Brunei at the carnival.
The ASEAN Young Entrepreneurs’ Council was set up in November 2015 at the 27th ASEAN Summit in Malaysia, with the aim of promoting the common voice of the bloc’s young entrepreneurs in boosting regional solidarity, and socio-economic and cultural cooperation in the ASEAN Community./.