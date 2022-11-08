A corner of Vinh Yen city, Vinh Phuc province (Photo: VNA)

Vinh Phuc (VNA) – The final night of Miss Tourism World 2022 will be held in the northern province of Vinh Phuc on December 3, the organisers told a press conference on November 8.



Themed “Bringing the World to Vietnam”, the final round will gather 71 beauties from around the world, who will be taken to tourist attractions in Hanoi, Ninh Binh, Phu Tho, Son La, and Vinh Phuc from November 15.



The board said it will be the most creative beauty competition held in the country and offer practical benefits to Vietnam’s tourism sector.



In Hanoi, the contestants will visit Bat Trang Pottery Village, Hoan Kiem Lake, Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam, and Thang Long Imperial Citadel.

From November 17, they will tour Trang An, Hoa Lu and Cuc Phuong National Park in Ninh Binh; the Hung Kings’ Temple in Phu Tho; Moc Chau in Son La; and Tay Thien Scenic Relic Site, Truc Lam Zen Monastery and Tam Dao in Vinh Phuc.



The beauties will be asked to share their feelings about these tourist destinations and heritages in their native languages and English in short clips to promote Vietnam as a safe, friendly and attractive destination to friends worldwide.



The final round of the competition is copyrighted by Tam and Cam Media Advertising Co. Ltd which also successfully held activities during Vietnam National Day at World Expo 2020 Dubai.



The contest was founded by John Singh and held for the first time in 1991. He, together with Tam and Cam Media Advertising, developed a special version for the final round in Vietnam this year./.