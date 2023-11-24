Acting UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam Ramla Khalidi (Photo: VNA)

Ramla Khalidi, Acting UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam, said the country has actively participated in UPR recommendations and fulfilled its obligations on sustainable development.She applauded Vietnam, as a member of the UN Human Rights Council, for its proposal and drafting of a resolution commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) and the 30th anniversary of the Vienna Declaration and Programme of Action (VDPA).She affirmed that the UN is very proud to be a long-term partner of Vietnam for over the past 46 years, and it will continue to cooperate with Vietnam, other countries and international organisations to further protect rights to freedom and justice for everyone.UNDP Deputy Resident Representative in Vietnam Patrick Haverman gave some suggestions in building the structure and content of the draft, stressing that the draft report needs more detailed assessment and specific data, and a clearer analysis of Vietnam's challenges in completing UPR recommendations and solutions to those difficulties.Delegates focused on discussing and giving opinions on the form, layout, relevant information and data, solutions, and each specific content of the draft report.Representatives from the ministries of Foreign Affairs, Public Security, Information and Communications, and Justice presented the process of implementing UPR third cycle recommendations./.