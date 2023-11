Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet (Photo: VNA)

At the consultation workshop (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam has so far implemented 86.7% of Universal Periodic Review (UPR) third cycle recommendations, and 12.4% of recommendations have been partially completed, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet said, while chairing the consultation workshop on the draft National Report of Vietnam for the 4th cycle UPR of the UN Human Rights Council in Hanoi on November 24.In his opening remarks, the Deputy FM praised the efforts and close cooperation of ministries, sectors, and relevant parties in implementing UPR recommendations and building the draft national report.The implementation of UPR recommendations has recorded positive signals in all aspects of social life as well as ensuring social security and legitimate rights of the people, he said.Vietnam has implemented nine recommendations of the UN Development Programme ( UNDP ) on sustainable poverty reduction, contributing to helping Vietnam be among the 25 countries that successfully implemented multidimensional poverty reduction, Viet said.Vietnam is also one of the few countries to submit a voluntary mid-term report on implementing UPR third cycle recommendations , he added.Viet called on political and social organisations, non-government organisations (NGOs), and domestic experts to provide consultation to the draft report, saying that this not only contributes to completing the draft report but also demonstrates Vietnam's commitment to implementing UPR recommendations, creating a solid foundation for the country show better performance in ensuring and protecting human rights.