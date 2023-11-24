Vietnam implements 86.7% of UPR third cycle recommendations
Vietnam has so far implemented 86.7% of Universal Periodic Review (UPR) third cycle recommendations, and 12.4% of recommendations have been partially completed, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet said, while chairing the consultation workshop on the draft National Report of Vietnam for the 4th cycle UPR of the UN Human Rights Council in Hanoi on November 24.
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam has so far implemented 86.7% of Universal Periodic Review (UPR) third cycle recommendations, and 12.4% of recommendations have been partially completed, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet said, while chairing the consultation workshop on the draft National Report of Vietnam for the 4th cycle UPR of the UN Human Rights Council in Hanoi on November 24.
In his opening remarks, the Deputy FM praised the efforts and close cooperation of ministries, sectors, and relevant parties in implementing UPR recommendations and building the draft national report.
The implementation of UPR recommendations has recorded positive signals in all aspects of social life as well as ensuring social security and legitimate rights of the people, he said.
At the consultation workshop (Photo: VNA)Vietnam has implemented nine recommendations of the UN Development Programme (UNDP) on sustainable poverty reduction, contributing to helping Vietnam be among the 25 countries that successfully implemented multidimensional poverty reduction, Viet said.
Vietnam is also one of the few countries to submit a voluntary mid-term report on implementing UPR third cycle recommendations, he added.
Viet called on political and social organisations, non-government organisations (NGOs), and domestic experts to provide consultation to the draft report, saying that this not only contributes to completing the draft report but also demonstrates Vietnam's commitment to implementing UPR recommendations, creating a solid foundation for the country show better performance in ensuring and protecting human rights.
Acting UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam Ramla Khalidi (Photo: VNA)Ramla Khalidi, Acting UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam, said the country has actively participated in UPR recommendations and fulfilled its obligations on sustainable development.
She applauded Vietnam, as a member of the UN Human Rights Council, for its proposal and drafting of a resolution commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) and the 30th anniversary of the Vienna Declaration and Programme of Action (VDPA).
She affirmed that the UN is very proud to be a long-term partner of Vietnam for over the past 46 years, and it will continue to cooperate with Vietnam, other countries and international organisations to further protect rights to freedom and justice for everyone.
UNDP Deputy Resident Representative in Vietnam Patrick Haverman gave some suggestions in building the structure and content of the draft, stressing that the draft report needs more detailed assessment and specific data, and a clearer analysis of Vietnam's challenges in completing UPR recommendations and solutions to those difficulties.
Delegates focused on discussing and giving opinions on the form, layout, relevant information and data, solutions, and each specific content of the draft report.
Representatives from the ministries of Foreign Affairs, Public Security, Information and Communications, and Justice presented the process of implementing UPR third cycle recommendations./.