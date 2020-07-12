Vietnam - important bridge for ASEAN-US relations: expert
Vietnam is serving as an important bridge between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the US, said Director of Stimson's Southeast Asia programme Brian Eyler.
Source: asean.usmission.gov
Washington, D.C., (VNA) – Vietnam is serving as an important bridge between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the US, said Director of Stimson's Southeast Asia programme Brian Eyler.
He made the statement in a recent interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency’s correspondents in Washington, on the occasion of the 25-year normalisation of bilateral relations.
According to Eyler, the relations between the Vietnam and the US have witnessed a special change from former enemies to partners.
The two countries have closely worked together to heal the wounds of war, address issues relating to Agent Orange (AO)/dioxin and bombs and mines left by war, and support people with disabilities.
These joint activities are an important foundation for the bilateral economic and trade ties as well as mutual defence and security interests, he said.
He went on that Vietnam is a leading economic partner of the US in the Asian-Pacific region.
In addition to cooperation in addressing post-war aftermaths, Vietnam and the US should intensify coordination in education, health, and environment, he suggested.
He added that the US could learn from Vietnam in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
He expressed his belief in a bright future for the Vietnam-US relations./.