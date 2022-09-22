Business SBV to keep close watch on Fed moves: Governor The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) will persist in monetary policy management solutions towards macroeconomic stability, but closely follow all developments to manage the situation in an appropriate manner, SBV Governor Nguyen Thi Hong said, given the Federal Reserve System (Fed)’s latest interest rate increase.

Business HCM City to host International Food Industry Exhibition in October The Ho Chi Minh City International Food Industry Exhibition 2022 (HCMC FOODEX 2022) will run from October 19-20 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC), heard a press conference held in HCM City on September 22.

Business Vietnamese giants invest trillions of dong in raising pigs As pork consumption is expected to rise in the short term, many big companies are injecting trillions of dong into pig farming, with a market value estimated at up to 15 billion USD.

Business Ha Nam calls for RoK investment The northern province of Ha Nam has called for investment from the Republic of Korea (RoK) during an investment promotion conference in Seoul on September 22, which drew about 100 RoK firms.