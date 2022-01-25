Huynh Thanh Lap, chairman of Vietnam-India Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh city speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – The Vietnam-India Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh city wished to strengthen collaboration with the Consulate General of India in the city and the Indian Business Association in Vietnam in organising more cultural, art and people-to-people exchange programmes, Huynh Thanh Lap, chairman of the association, said on January 25.



Speaking at a ceremony to mark the 73th Republic Day of India (January 26, 1950-January 26, 2022), Lap said he hopes that they will work together to act as a bridge connecting businesses of both nations, contributing to deepening the bilateral relations.



Since establishing diplomatic ties in 1972, the relationship between the two countries has gone through a long journey and reaped many great achievements. Currently, India is the 10th largest trading partner of Vietnam. As of April last year, the South Asian country has invested in 299 projects with a total capital of 909.5 million USD, ranking 26th out of 126 countries and territories investing in Vietnam.



Despite the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam-India Friendship Association and its chapter in HCM City still sustained many people-to-people exchanges, business matching and trade promotion events last year, he said.



Indian Consul General to HCM City Madan Mohan Sethi said India and Vietnam have a long traditional historical relationship which has been strengthened by the great leaders of the two countries and strong cooperative partnership in various fields. Vietnam is a key pillar of India's Act East Policy and also an important partner in India's Indo-Pacific Vision. The two countries share similar views on common international issues.



He affirmed that this year the Consulate General of India will closely cooperate with the Vietnam-India Friendship Association's municipal chapter to promote people-to-people exchange activities, opening up greater opportunities, tapping the potential of both countries as well as tightening the friendship between the people of India and Ho Chi Minh City, thereby elevating bilateral ties to a new height./.