Vietnam, Indonesia bolster cooperation in trade, investment
A seminar was held in Jakarta, Indonesia, on November 14 to connect Vietnamese and Indonesian firms, as well as promote bilateral cooperation in the fields of trade, industry and investment.
A booth of Vietnam at an expo in Indonesia (Illustrative photo: VNA)
Jakarta (VNA) – A seminar was held in Jakarta, Indonesia, on November 14 to connect Vietnamese and Indonesian firms, as well as promote bilateral cooperation in the fields of trade, industry and investment.
The event, attracting over 100 businesses from both countries, was jointly organised by the Embassy of Vietnam in Indonesia and the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Indonesian Food and Beverage Association (GAPMMI).
Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Indonesia Pham Vinh Quang underlined that Vietnam and Indonesia have nurtured a long-standing relationship and reaped outstanding results in economic and trade cooperation in recent years.
However, he pointed out that the results have yet to match potential of both sides.
The diplomat emphasised the role of the business communities of Vietnam and Indonesia in lifting bilateral trade revenue to 10 billion USD in 2020.
Echoing Quang’s view, Ari Satria, Director of Export Product Development under Indonesia’s Directorate General of National Export Development, noted that firms should work to enhance trade and expand market, thereby creating a solid foundation for the development of the countries’ business community and the Indonesia-Vietnam economic and trade cooperation in general.
GAPMMI Chairman Adhi S. Lukman said the seminar offers a chance for businesses of Indonesia and Vietnam to meet and discuss cooperation opportunities.
He voiced his hope that similar events will be arranged in the coming time in a bid to facilitate firms to cooperate and expand markets.
Within the framework of the seminar, businesses were updated on demand and policies of the two countries. Vietnamese products were also introduced at the event to bolster exports to the Indonesian market./.
The event, attracting over 100 businesses from both countries, was jointly organised by the Embassy of Vietnam in Indonesia and the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Indonesian Food and Beverage Association (GAPMMI).
Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Indonesia Pham Vinh Quang underlined that Vietnam and Indonesia have nurtured a long-standing relationship and reaped outstanding results in economic and trade cooperation in recent years.
However, he pointed out that the results have yet to match potential of both sides.
The diplomat emphasised the role of the business communities of Vietnam and Indonesia in lifting bilateral trade revenue to 10 billion USD in 2020.
Echoing Quang’s view, Ari Satria, Director of Export Product Development under Indonesia’s Directorate General of National Export Development, noted that firms should work to enhance trade and expand market, thereby creating a solid foundation for the development of the countries’ business community and the Indonesia-Vietnam economic and trade cooperation in general.
GAPMMI Chairman Adhi S. Lukman said the seminar offers a chance for businesses of Indonesia and Vietnam to meet and discuss cooperation opportunities.
He voiced his hope that similar events will be arranged in the coming time in a bid to facilitate firms to cooperate and expand markets.
Within the framework of the seminar, businesses were updated on demand and policies of the two countries. Vietnamese products were also introduced at the event to bolster exports to the Indonesian market./.