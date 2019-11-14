Business Vietnam advised to cut tax incentives for long-term development Tax incentives had led to a decrease in State revenue in Vietnam over recent years, Nguyen Duc Thanh, Director of the Vietnam Institute for Economic and Policy Research (VEPR), said at a conference in Hanoi on November 13.

Business Temporary suspension of import and re-export of plywood to US The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has decided to suspend the import of plywood products to Vietnam for re-export to the US to prevent commercial fraud on goods' origin and illegal transshipment.