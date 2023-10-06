The delegation from Vietnam's Central Theory Council in a group photo with represenatives of the Indonesian National Resilience Institute (Lemhanas). (Photo: VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) - A delegation from Vietnam's Central Theory Council had meetings with leading Indonesian research institutions concerning religious and ethnic issues as part of its ongoing working visit to the nation from October 4 to 8.



Hosting the delegation, led by Vice Chairman Associate Professor Dr. Pham Van Linh, on October 5, Professor Ikrar Nusa Bhakti from the Indonesian National Resilience Institute (Lemhanas) – a leading research and strategic leadership training institution in Southeast Asia, noted that the two nations share many similarities in culture and history of national struggles for independence.

Recalling the long-standing bilateral traditional friendship between the two countries, established and nurtured by Vietnamese President Ho Chi Minh and Indonesian President Sukarno, he expressed his delight at significant progress recorded across various aspects, especially politics and economy.



Ikrar said he wishes to share Indonesia's practical experience and to learn from Vietnamese researchers and scholars regarding the management and tackling of religious and ethnic issues as well as national construction and development.



For his part, Linh emphasised that the Vietnamese Party and the State consider religion and belief part of people’s legitimate needs and are committed to protecting and promoting the nation’s cultural diversity and national unity.



On October 6, the delegation had a working session with the Indonesian Institute of Social Sciences and Humanities (ISSH) under the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) to gain insights into the ISSH’ history, organisation, functions, missions, and international research cooperation.



ISSH Chairman Ahmad Najib Burhani stated that there are myriad areas in which both sides can collaborate in the future, such as human development, economic development, and national security, particularly maritime security.



Agreeing with this proposal, Linh said he believes that there are ample opportunities for the council to team up with BRIN and ISSH. He suggested the sides cooperate in exchanging delegations, organising scientific events, and sharing research results. He expressed his hope that they will have more meetings in both Indonesia and Vietnam at various levels to gradually promote their scientific research cooperation./.