Politics Condolences to Afghanistan over terror attack Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh has extended a message of condolences to Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan Mohammad Haneef Atmar over the recent terror attack at Kabul University.

Politics Australia wants to set up comprehensive strategic partnership with Vietnam: FM The Australian Government continues to give high priority to Vietnam in its foreign policy, considering the Southeast Asian country one of its key partners in the Indo-Pacific region, and hopes to soon advance the bilateral relationship to the level of comprehensive strategic partnership, said a senior diplomat.

Politics Quang Tri: isolated Huong Lap, Huong Viet communes still hard to access At present, the two communes of Huong Lap and Huong Viet have not yet been able to access Khe Sanh and Huong Hoa districts, Quang Tri province. Rescuers have to take a detour from Quang Binh, 200 km further with dangerous mountain road, to reach the communes.

Politics Hanoi highly values ADB’s support in infrastructure development Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Chu Ngoc Anh appreciated the Asian Development Bank (ADB)’s support in the capital city’s infrastructure development over recent years while hosting ADB Country Director in Vietnam Andrew Jeffries on November 4.