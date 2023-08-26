To create momentum for tourism development, the Government issued a Resolution dated May 18, 2023, on tasks and solutions to accelerate the recovery and boost the effective and sustainable development of the tourism industry.

The Government has requested the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to coordinate with units and agencies in localities to strengthen tourism promotion activities, and popularize Vietnam’s new visa policies in international tourism markets, including China, the Republic of Korea, India, and the UK.

The ministry has been asked to work with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to bolster cultural diplomacy activities to introduce images of Vietnam and its people to more foreign friends.

To position Vietnam as a leading attractive tourism destination in the Southeast Asian region while affirming its brand and competitiveness, several tasks and solutions have been introduced.

Among others is the innovation and diversification of tourism marketing, promoting the application of digital technology, and deploying diverse and flexible forms of marketing communication depending on each market and each period.

The ministry also affirmed the necessity of establishing Vietnam tourism promotion or representative offices abroad with the support of embassies, trade offices in the host countries./.

