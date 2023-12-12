Sci-Tech Efforts made to promote digital transformation in transport The Ministry of Transport (MoI) has rolled out various measures to promote digital transformation in transport and logistics, which is one of the eight prioritised areas in the national digital transformation programme to 2030, according to Minister Nguyen Van Thang.

Sci-Tech Vietnam’s infrastructure ready for semiconductor industry A roundtable on Vietnam’s infrastructure readiness for semiconductor industry in Vietnam was organised by the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) in collaboration with the National Innovation Centre (NIC) and the US Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) in Hanoi on December 7.

Sci-Tech Bac Giang launches science-technology projects to serve socio-economic development The northern province of Bac Giang will focus on improving the quality and efficiency of the implementation of science-technology tasks to serve local socio-economic development, Director of the provincial Department of Science-Technology Nguyen Thanh Binh has said.