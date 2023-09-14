Vietnam int’l culture, character week 2023 opens in Binh Duong (Photo: VNA)

Binh Duong (VNA) – The Vietnam International Culture and Character Week 2023 was opened in Binh Duong on September 14 by the Binh Duong province People’s Committee, the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA), and the World Trade Centre Binh Duong New City (WTC BDNC).

The four-day event sees the participation of 120 pavilions and 80 enterprises from Vietnam, the Republic of Korea (RoK), and other countries. It also features several activities, including seminars and symposiums to exchange and bolster linkages between domestic and foreign enterprises.

Giang Quoc Dung, Deputy Director of Becamex IDC company, said the event is expected to create new business models, contributing to the province’s development.

Deputy Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha stressed that the event creates a premise to promote the creativity service industry in the province, marking a continuation in the roadmap of good cooperation between Vietnam and the RoK in general, KOCCA Vietnam and the WTC BDNC in particular.

Children at the event (Photo: VNA)

Binh Duong has determined that creativity and innovation is one of the province’s top development goals. The event is an important foundation, helping businesses create value and develop new, unique and outstanding products, services, ideas, processes, and business trends.

The event runs until September 17./.