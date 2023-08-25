Member of the Party Central Committee and permanent deputy head of its Commission of Mass Mobilisation Pham Tat Thang meets with Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Shaykh al-Islami.(Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A delegation led by member of the Party Central Committee and permanent deputy head of its Commission of Mass Mobilisation Pham Tat Thang paid a visit to Iran from August 21-24.

Within the framework of the visit, the delegation had separate meetings with Secretary-General, Chairman of the Political - Security - Defense Committee, the Council for Unification of Awareness Ghadir Nezamipour, Secretary General of Islamic Coalition Party Assadollah Badamchian, Chairman of the Party Coalition Manouchehr Mottaki, Deputy Foreign Minister Shaykh al-Islami, and President of the Iran-Vietnam Friendship Association (IVFA) Seyed Kamal Sajadi.

At the meetings, Thang briefed the Iranian officials on the situation in Vietnam and spoke highly of Iran's achievements in maintaining political stability and security and economic development, and ensuring social security and international integration.

The Vietnamese Party and State attach great importance to relations with Iran, he said, suggesting that the two sides quickly implement the signed cooperation agreements and optimise the potential and advantages of each country to consolidate and develop the two countries cooperation in politics - diplomacy, trade - investment, culture - education, and science – technology.

The Iranian officials expressed their admiration for Vietnam's achievements in national construction and development, affirming that the country is a leading partner of Iran in Asia – Pacific.

They also said they hope to deepen solidarity, friendship, and cooperation with Vietnam, especially in the areas where the two sides have strengths and needs, striving to realise the goal of economic cooperation of 2 billion USD that the leaders of the two countries have set.

Vietnam's Party delegation meet with representatives of Iran-Vietnam Friendship Association. (Photo: VNA)

The two sides agreed to coordinate in organising activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Iran (August 4, 1973 - 2023), strengthen the exchange of delegations at all levels, closely coordinate at international multilateral forums, encourage friendly relations and cooperation between mass organisations of the two countries, and promote business connections and people-to-people exchanges./.