Business Cutting rates too quickly could lead to credit risk The Government has introduced measures to stimulate credit growth to spur the economy, but experts are concerned loans could flow into risky industries that are the most capital thirsty with high absorption capacity.

Business Int’l wood material, woodworking machinery fair opens in Binh Duong The international wood material, woodworking machinery fair –BIFA WOOD Vietnam 2023 opened in the southern province of Binh Duong on August 9 with nearly 800 booths from 100 leading enterprises in the industry both at home and abroad.

Business Exhibitions help connect Vietnamese, Japanese enterprises The 10th Vietnam-Japan Supporting Industries Exhibition (SIE) and the 14th Vietnam Manufacturing Expo (VME 2023) kicked off on August 9 in Hanoi, aiming to tighten the trade relationship of the two countries' enterprises in the supporting industry as well as promote the development of the industrial manufacturing sector in Vietnam.

Business Apparel, footwear on display at Magic Show in Las Vegas A delegation from the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (VITAS) and the Vietnam Leather, Footwear and Handbag Association (LEFASO) joined the 16th edition of the Sourcing at Magic (Magic Show) in the US city of Las Vegas from August 7-9, with 20 stalls.