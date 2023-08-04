Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi on August 4 exchanged congratulatory messages on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries (August 4, 1973-2023).

The same day, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son also exchanged messages of congratulations with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian./