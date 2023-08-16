Politics Vietnam always attaches importance to Vietnam-Israel relations: PM Vietnam always attaches importance to Vietnam-Israel relations, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told visiting Israeli Minister of Economy and Industry Nir Barkat, who is also head of the Israel subcommittee of the Vietnam-Israel Intergovernmental Committee, in Hanoi on August 16.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on August 16 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics NA Standing Committee reviews Front's supervision, social criticism The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee gave opinions on a draft report on the five-year implementation of a joint resolution of the NA Standing Committee, the Government and the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) that details regulations on the VFF’s supervision and social criticism role, on August 16 morning during the committee's 25th session.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest August 16 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.