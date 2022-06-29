Politics Vietnam shares efforts on human rights Vietnam took part in several activities held at the UN headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, on June 28 to share its efforts, achievements and commitment to human rights in responding to climate change, preserving national identity, and ensuring the freedom of religion and belief.

Videos Legislative leader pays official visit to UK National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue arrived at Heathrow Airport in London on June 28 (local time), beginning his three-day official visit to the UK at the invitations of Speaker of the UK House of Lords John McFall and Speaker of the House of Commons of the UK Lindsay Hoyle.

Politics Congratulations to new President of French National Assembly National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on June 29 sent a message of congratulations to Yaël Braun-Pivet over her election as President of the French National Assembly in the 2022-2027 tenure./.

Politics Vietnamese, Indian Communist Parties seek stronger ties Vo Van Thuong, permanent member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)’s Central Committee, on June 29 held virtual talks with Sitaram Yechury, General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M), during which they discussed ways to boost bilateral relations.