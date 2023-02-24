Politics Vietnam - Japan Festival hoped to help foster bilateral ties Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai received Takebe Tsutomu, Special Advisor to the Japan - Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance, on February 23 to discuss the organisation of the eighth Vietnam - Japan Festival.

Politics Vietnam, Germany joint committee discusses economic cooperation Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang and State Secretary at the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Udo Philipp co-chaired the second meeting of the Vietnam-Germany Joint Committee for Economic Cooperation in Berlin on February 23.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest February 24 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Embassy celebrates 73rd anniversary of Vietnam-China diplomatic ties The Vietnamese Embassy in China on February 23 held a ceremony to mark the 73rd anniversary of the Vietnam-China diplomatic relations with the participation of Vietnamese expatriates, and Chinese officials, businessmen, experts and reporters.