Delegates to the meeting of ASEAN senior officials in preparation for the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and related summits (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – A Vietnamese delegation, led by Ambassador Vu Ho, Head of Vietnam's ASEAN SOM, on November 9 attended a meeting of ASEAN senior officials in preparation for the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and related summits.



The function reviewed and basically agreed on the programme of activities and agendas of the ASEAN Summits and those between the bloc and its partners, slated to take place from November 10-13.





Ambassador Vu Ho, Head of Vietnam's ASEAN SOM (Photo: VNA)

The officials discussed and commented on about 100 documents to be submitted in the upcoming summits. In addition to reports of community councils and other ASEAN bodies as required, participating leaders of countries are expected to adopt many important statements on the ASEAN Community building and the relationship between the bloc and its partners.



They also opined on a number of current priorities and concerns such as the post-2025 ASEAN Community vision, Timor Leste's application to join ASEAN, cooperation between ASEAN and its partners, and some regional and international issues.



On November 10, preparatory meetings of ASEAN Foreign Ministers are planned. They include the 25th ASEAN Political-Security Community Council (APSC) and the 31st ASEAN Coordinating Council (ACC) meetings, serving the final review of preparations for the summits./.