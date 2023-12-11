Society Bac Giang’s urban planning database effective The Bac Giang provincial Department of Construction is actively rolling out various digital transformation applications to efficiently serve the State management and local socio-economic development, said its Deputy Director Nguyen Ngoc Son.

Society Da Nang becomes home to hundreds of storks A mound along the Han River, at the foot of Tran Thi Ly Bridge in Da Nang city, has become a shelter for nearly a thousand storks in recent times. In the heart of the bustling city, the storks are growing in number and creating a unique sight that attracts crowds of tourists and photographers.

Society Ambassador visits Vietnam's French friend Madeleine Riffaud Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang has visited and presented gifts to Madeleine Riffaud, a French revolutionary and former journalist of the French newspaper L'Humanité, and a close friend of the Vietnamese people.

Society Vietnamese doctors provide free health check-ups for people in Laos Doctors from the Ho Chi Minh-based Pham Ngoc Thach University of Medicine have provided free health check-ups and medicines for disadvantaged Vietnamese and locals living in Khammouane during a programme in the central Lao province from December 5-10.