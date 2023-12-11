Vietnam labour day held in RoK
A Vietnam labour day was held in the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Siheung city on December 10.
Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Nguyen Ba Hoan (Photo: VNA)Seoul (VNA) – A Vietnam labour day was held in the Republic of Korea (RoK)'s Siheung city on December 10.
Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Nguyen Ba Hoan said that labour cooperation is one of the main fields in bilateral relations.
Since 2004, nearly 130,000 Vietnamese people have worked in the RoK under its Employment Permit System (EPS) programme.
Hoan stressed that sending Vietnamese people to work abroad is a major policy of the Vietnamese Government to generate jobs and income, improve skills and professional behaviour for them, thus contributing to creating high-quality human resources to return to help build the nation.
The official went on to say that labour cooperation will contribute to strengthening the long-standing friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and other countries, including the RoK.
He took the occasion to encourage labourers to make the most of the RoK’s new policy related to training for EPS workers to study and improve their skills so as to meet the host’s increasing requirements.
Hoan also called on those who are residing and working in the RoK illegally to voluntarily come back home to enjoy the Korean Government's grace policy and be able return to the East Asian nation to work legally if they wish.
Vietnamese students and labourers perform at the event (Photo: VNA)At the event, staffs of the Labour Management Board and the EPS Vietnam Office in the RoK provided guidance on procedures for workers to return home on time when their contract expires./.