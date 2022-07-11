At the event. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) - A delegation of the Supreme People’s Court of Laos led by its Vice President Khamphan Bounphakhom had a working session with leaders of the central city of Da Nang on July 11.



The Lao official informed the hosts that the Lao delegation and the High-level Court in Da Nang held fruitful discussions in the morning, during which they exchanged experience on administrative trials.



Nguyen Van Quang, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, said that the visit of the Supreme People's Court of Laos did not only strengthen cooperation and close-knit ties between the two court sectors, but also helped exchange more experience in adjudication. In particular, the Lao Party and State are actively reforming the judicial work, including the operation of courts at all levels.

He affirmed that the city always attaches importance to and promotes the long-standing traditional relationship between the two countries and expressed his hope that there will be a closer connection between the courts of the two countries and between the High-level Court in Da Nang and the Lao court.



For his part, the Lao official noted with pleasure the affection of Da Nang for the delegation and the solid cooperation between Laos and Vietnam.



He said 2022 marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and the 45th anniversary of the signing of the Laos-Vietnam Treaty of Amity and Cooperation, adding that the two Parties, Governments and people would hold multiple activities to celebrate the events./.