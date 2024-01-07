Politics Vietnamese volunteer soldiers play crucial role in Cambodia's victory over genocidal regime: Officia Sok Eysan, a spokesman of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP), on January 7 highlighted the important role by Vietnamese volunteer soldiers in Cambodia's victory over the Pol Pol genocidal regime 45 years ago, saying that they helped liberate the Cambodian people from the genocidal regime swiftly in a timely manner.

Politics Hai Phong must strive for master plan realisation: NA Chairman National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has ordered Hai Phong to promptly translate its vision, perspective, and goals into specific and detailed plans, showing the best performance in implementing the master plan of the northern port city to 2040 with a vision to 2050.

Politics Top legislator meets workers in Hai Phong city Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue and other NA deputies of the northern port city of Hai Phong met with local voters who are workers on January 6.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao Prime Ministers hold talks Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held talks in Hanoi on January 6 with his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone who is on an official visit to Vietnam from January 6-7.