An overview of the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien has asked stakeholders to speed up progress, complete procedures for importing electricity and coal, and build new transmission lines from Laos to Vietnam.

He made the requirement at a conference held on December 9 to promote coal trading cooperation between Vietnam and Laos.

Dien said that the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) of Vietnam and the Lao Ministry of Energy and Mines has signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the coal sector.

He went on to say that importing electricity and coal from Laos not only helps boost economic development between the two countries but also fulfills the dual goals of ensuring national security and defence and providing energy for the economy.

Regarding the coal import plan, the MoIT requested the Vietnam National Coal - Mineral Industries Holding Corporation Limited (Vinacomin) and the Dong Bac Corporation to urgently negotiate to sign coal import and supply contracts for thermal power plants as well as coordinate with relevant units to propose specific mechanisms for coal import, especially coal from Laos under an intergovernmental agreement to the Prime Minister or competent authorities for approval.



Vinacomin and Dong Bac Corporation were assigned to put forth a mechanism on importing coal from Laos to Vietnam, and solutions to improve the capacity to receive coal to Vietnam as well as sign in-principle contracts with Lao partners relating to output, which will be carried out immediately after the agreement is approved./.