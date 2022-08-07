Politics Vietnamese leaders extend sympathy to Cuba over oil tank explosion Top Vietnamese leaders have sent messages of sympathy to their Cuban counterparts over severe losses caused by a massive blaze in an oil storage facility in Cuba’s province of Matanzas on August 5.

Politics Important anniversaries of Vietnam-Laos relations marked in Cuba The Vietnamese Embassy in Cuba, in collaboration with the Lao Embassy, held a ceremony in Havana on August 5 to celebrate the 60th founding anniversary of Vietnam-Laos diplomatic relations and the 45th anniversary of the signing of their Treaty of Amity and Cooperation.

Politics 110th birth anniversary of late Chairman of State Council Vo Chi Cong celebrated The central province of Quang Nam held a ceremony on August 6 evening to commemorate the 110th birth anniversary of the late Chairman of the Council of State, Vo Chi Cong (August 7, 1912-2022).

Politics Vietnam makes active contributions to International Law Commission Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Hong Thao has pledged to make more contributions to the progress and development of international law, for peace, friendship, cooperation and sustainable development in the world.