Politics French parliamentarians applauded for contributing to Vietnam-France friendship Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu on September 7 received a delegation from the French Senate led by Chairwoman of the Senate's Social Affairs Committee and Chairwoman of the France-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group of the Senate Catherine Deroche.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest September 8 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics President of Japan’s House of Councillors concludes Vietnam visit President of the House of Councillors of Japan Otsuji Hidehisa left Hanoi on September 7 afternoon, concluding his four-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics Foreign minister hosts Dutch Ambassador Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son hosted a reception in Hanoi on September 7 for Dutch Ambassador to Vietnam Kees van Baar.