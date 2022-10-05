Politics Vietnam attaches importance to people-to-people exchange with Laos: NA official The Vietnamese Party, State and National Assembly (NA) will provide the best conditions for people’s organisations of Vietnam to boost friendship and cooperation with their Lao counterparts, said NA Standing Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Man on October 5.

Politics 9th Ocean Dialogue spotlights marine scientific research Marine scientific research plays an important role in biodiversity conservation and restoration, and sustainable development, heard an ocean dialogue held in the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa on October 5.

Politics Party Central Committee continues sixth plenum The 13th Party Central Committee continued its sixth plenum on October 5 to discuss two major projects.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on October 5 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on October 5.