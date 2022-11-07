At the closing ceremony of the training course (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - A training course on mass mobilisation between the Party Central Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilisation and the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC) Central Committee concluded in Hanoi on November 7.



Addressing the closing ceremony, deputy head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilisation Pham Tat Thang said that the course, co-organised by Vietnamese commission and the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) from October 27, had been a success, with 11 theoretical topics discussed.





(Photo: VNA)

This offered a chance for the commission and the LFNC Central Committee to exchange and draw experience from implementing mass mobilisation in each country, and contributed to deepening the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, he affirmed.



The course was part of the 2021-2025 cooperation pact between the Party Central Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilisation and the LFNC Central Committee./.