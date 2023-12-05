Vietnam, Laos step up legislative cooperation in culture, education
At the meeting between Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Committee for Culture and Education Nguyen Dac Vinh and Chairwoman of the Lao NA’s Committee for Cultural and Social Affairs Thoummaly Vongphachanh in Vientiane on December 4.(Photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) - Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Committee for Culture and Education Nguyen Dac Vinh met with Chairwoman of the Lao NA’s Committee for Cultural and Social Affairs Thoummaly Vongphachanh in Vientiane on December 4, discussing bilateral cooperation within their realm.
They agreed upon a need to intensify joint works and law-building experience sharing activities between the two committees regarding cultural and educational affairs.
The officials exchanged their view points on bilateral cooperation in human resources development across all levels, the inspection of the nations’ agreements on training students and public personnel, and the implementation of projects and investment activities serving education and culture.
It is also necessary to beef up collaboration between the committees and their equivalent Cambodian agency in a bid to carry out outcomes of the first Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam (CLV) Parliamentary Summit, they said, proposing the establishment of a trilateral NA committee on education and culture.
They went on stressing the importance of deploying programmes to educate the younger generation about the great Vietnam-Laos friendship, of mutual cooperation at multilateral parliamentary conferences, and of mutual consultation and support concerning international and regional matters of common concern.
Chairman of the National Assembly Committee for Culture and Education Nguyen Dac Vinh at the event. (Photo: VNA)Vinh, who is accompanying NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue in Laos for the first CLV summit, pledged his readiness for close coordination with the Lao committee in preparing content to be discussed at the 45th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly in Laos next year.
On the same day, the Vietnamese official received Chairman of the Laos-Vietnam Friendship Association Boviengkham Vongdara, with the sides agreeing to work closely together in organising cultural and people-to-people exchanges marking key dates in the nations’ relations.
Vinh, who is also Chairman of the Vietnam-Laos Friendship Association, told his guest about the association’s plan of a working trip to Laos in 2024 and proposed the two associations hold more exchanges for Vietnamese and Lao businesses and students, among other joint activities./.