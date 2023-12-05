Politics Vietnamese, Algerian parties bolster relationship Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Tran Quoc Khanh had a meeting on December 4 to congratulate Abdelkrim Benmbarek for being elected as Secretary General of Algeria’s National Liberation Front (FLN) Party.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest December 5 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Belarusian Prime Minister to pay official visit to Vietnam Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko will pay an official visit to Vietnam on December 6-9 at the invitation of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Politics HCM City hopes to contribute to advancing Vietnam-Indonesia relations Ho Chi Minh City always values the Vietnam-Indonesia relationship and desires to join Vietnam's efforts to promote the relations, contributing to building a shared vision for an ASEAN community of solidarity, peace, and prosperity, affirmed Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan.